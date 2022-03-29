Collegiate Call of Duty player accidentally exposes cheating software while trying to prove innocence with monitor cam

A collegiate Call of Duty player accidentally revealed their cheating software after setting up a monitor cam to prove their innocence, resulting in their ban from the Collegiate Call of Duty League and CMG.

As reported by Jake Lucky, Kenji, a CoD player for Grand Canyon University, set up a monitor cam to prove his innocence but accidentally recorded their cheating software in action. The video shows several boxes moving around the player’s screen, indicating the use of a third-party software to reveal the locations of enemies.

This CoD hacker set up a monitor cam to prove his innocence in a 2v2 tourney… then exposed his own hacks live. Next level IQ honestly. pic.twitter.com/KyNvoSZlCD — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) March 29, 2022

In response to the evidence, Kenji has been permanently banned from the CCL and Grand Canyon University has been disqualified from the remainder of the 2022 season and postseason. Kenji’s four teammates are also banned until the beginning of the 2023 season but can return to competitive play in the 2023 season. The team’s remaining matches will be counted as forfeits for the opposing teams. EFuse Jacen, the collegiate relations coordinator for eFuse, also confirmed all previous matches are reverted on eFuse.

Cheating ruins the competitive integrity of any game and most players want to expose and remove any bad actors as soon as possible. A monitor cam typically helps prove a player’s innocence if opponents think they’re cheating, as most guilty players would make sure not to record incriminating evidence. This was not the case with Keni, however, who made it easy for everyone to see the cheating software in use and ensured the swift delivery of punishment.