Forsen gets 2-week Twitch ban for reportedly using racially-insensitive language

Forsen said today that he’s been handed a two-week ban from Twitch for using insensitive language to refer to Russian players in VALORANT.

Telling his fans about the disciplinary action taken upon him by the platform, Forsen said he was specifically hit by the ban hammer for using the phrase “retarded Russians.”

“Banned for two weeks for saying retarded Russians instead of retarded ‘people who cant participate in voice comms in VALORANT due to legal reasons,’” he wrote. “I guess I have some more time to beat up my half Russian siblings now. Nice.”

Banned for 2 weeks for saying retarded russians instead of retarded "people who cant participate in voice comms in valorant due to legal reasons". I guess I have some more time to beat up my half russian siblings now. nice — Sebastian Fors (@Forsen) May 11, 2020

Forsen had previously been grinding out a lot of VALORANT on his channel with a total of 146 hours of airtime in the past 30 days, making it his most-played and most-watched game with 951,664 hours watched.

Prior to this Twitch ban, Forsen was just one rank short of Immortal, the second-highest rank in the game behind VALORANT.

The ban was originally reported on May 8, but the details surrounding his suspension were unknown until he admitted to them today.

Forsen has been banned before, but not any time recently. In 2016, he was given a 24-hour ban for “basically a lot of offenses adding up.”

His two-week ban comes shortly after female streamer Alinity was controversially banned for just 24 hours for a wardrobe malfunction that resulted in her flashing her audience. Believing that her suspension wasn’t long enough, Alinity told her followers that she was self-imposing a three-day suspension.