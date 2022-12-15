Forsen fan buys Breaking Bad Cameo to create the ultimate meme

Fans regularly spend their hard-earned money for the sake of delivering messages to content creators, whether it be by subscribing or giving a donation, but today a Forsen fan took his message to the next level by doing so through Cameo.

The popular video-sharing app allows fans the ability to purchase personalized video messages, and one viewer of Forsen uploaded a one from famous actor Dean Norris, who popularly portrayed DEA agent Hank Schrader in the hit TV show Breaking Bad.

In what could be considered one of his top performances as an actor, Norris repeatedly said “Forsen” in a wide variety of ways for over 20 seconds before delivering a classically nonsensical message you’d expect from a viewer.

“I just want to tell you this is a certified Forsen-level moment,” Norris said. “And your good friend Obama really needs to pee so you better finish Terraria soon.”

While his chat blew up in laughter, Forsen had a short chuckle before expressing his disdain for the cringe-worthy silliness as he let out a long sigh.

“This hurts my soul, man,” he said. “I can never watch Breaking Bad again.”

Despite only being 31 years old, the Swedish gamer is among the longest-tenured streamers on Twitch, having started the year the platform was launched, 2011. With such an established community of supporters from well before Twitch started to gain mainstream traction, his channel is accustomed to a special brew of jokes and memes that.

While this Breaking Bad Cameo video might seem totally outlandish to some, it serves as a brief glimpse into a typical Twitch streaming work day for Forsen.