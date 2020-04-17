Female Twitch streamer QuarterJade gets harassed by VALORANT player

The posted clip showed support for the streamer, but also the normalizing of toxic comments.

Twitch streamer QuarterJade was the target of sexist jokes and slurs due to her gender during her first VALORANT solo game yesterday.

QuarterJade said on Twitter that she’s recently discussed on stream some of the difficulties that come with being a girl gamer and included a clip showing an example. She said she didn’t secure the round win at the point where the clip starts.

One of her teammates then made a joke because she’s a female. When QuarterJade responded, it escalated to curse words, remarks about her looks, and sexist slurs.

ive been talking on stream lately about how theres some particular difficulties that come with being a 'girl gamer' but erm



well here is my first solo game in valorant



> i didnt clutch and so they proceeded to say this: pic.twitter.com/M9mx8HZC4v — Jade (@CompleteJade) April 17, 2020

While the post received a lot of support, with many fellow streamers condemning the remarks made, it also revealed the problem that toxicity on the internet creates.

Several tweets from other female gamers said the clip shows why they’re nervous to use in-game communication because of the backlash they receive for being a female. Even popular streamer LilyPichu said due to her skill level at the game, she doesn’t want to play with randoms with the possibility of being flamed in voice chat.

This is why I'm always a little nervous to use comms. If I mess up I get a bunch of name calling, if everything's good I get told I'm being carried. Literally no way to win 🙄 — LARK (@LarkiLum) April 17, 2020

dude what's wrong with ppl… i'm bad at the game so i don't even wanna play with randoms + voice chat QQ — lily (@LilyPichu) April 17, 2020

Some people, on the other hand, also revealed that they believe this is normal behavior.

I honestly don't see the issue. Maybe it's because I spend a lot of time on the internet and I don't know what other people expect from in game chat but from my perspective it sounded like a normal conversation. — UnCover (@UnCoverOne) April 17, 2020

People are toxic online, what a shocker. Most have heard or seen far worse.



"Uwu, they flame me just because I'm a girl :("



No, it's because people flame anyone regardless of any factor. — AshenArmor (@JosipKralj) April 17, 2020

QuarterJade said she posted the clip because she felt the need to vent and also raise awareness about the behavior she and other female gamers face. While she did receive some pushback on the clip, she felt comfort knowing that the majority of people didn’t support this level of toxicity.

