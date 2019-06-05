FaZe H1ghSky1’s Twitch channel has become unavailable

FaZe Clan’s youngest player and Fortnite streamer H1ghSky1 no longer has a working Twitch channel.

His channel was unavailable on as of this morning. At the moment of writing, neither H1ghSky1 nor FaZe Clan have commented publicly on the reason of the suspension.

H1ghSky1 has been the center of attention since Turner “Tfue” Tenney appeared to indirectly mention him in his lawsuit against the team. The document accused FaZe of illegally signing a player when he was 11 years old, now 12, to be part of its roster. Since H1ghSky1 is the only player that seems to fit this description, as he and FaZe claim he’s 13, people have assumed he’s the person alluded to. If so, this would be illegal by California laws, which means H1ghSky1’s contract with FaZe could be deemed null and void.

If this is true, it would also explain his Twitch suspension. Anyone who streams on Twitch must be 13 or older. It could also affect his YouTube channel, as the platform demands that creators are 13 or older to publish videos.



H1ghSky1 hasn’t been competing in the Fortnite World Cup Open Qualifiers, which also restricts player age to be 13 or older.



A report by Upcomer says there’s additional evidence that H1ghSky1 is 12. His mother reportedly inadvertently revealed that he’s actually 12 in now-deleted Twitter posts. She wrote in 2012 more than once that her son was turning five in May.



H1ghSky1 has already participated in other Fortnite competitions that are restricted to players who are 13 or older. If he’s 12, Epic would probably be able to demand that he return his earnings to the company.



Dot Esports has reached out to FaZe and Twitch for comment.