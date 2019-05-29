FaZe Clan’s Fortnite player H1ghSky1 is reportedly younger than what’s required to compete and stream

FaZe Clan’s Fortnite pro player H1ghSky1, who has already played in professional Fortnite competitions and earned prize money, is actually not age eligible for those competitions, according to a new report from Upcomer.

H1ghSky1 is 12 years old, not 13 as previously stated by FaZe Clan, according to the report. That would make him too young to compete in official Fortnite competitions—and also too young to stream on Twitch, according to the platform’s Terms of Service.



H1ghSk1’s age came into question when star player Turner “Tfue” Tenney filed a lawsuit against FaZe. The lawsuit focused on Tfue’s issues with FaZe’s contract, but it also included the claim that FaZe signed an 11-year-old player, claiming the company “pressured the minor and his family” to lie about the player’s age. The lawsuit makes no direct reference to H1ghSky1, but he’s the youngest player FaZe ever signed.



His mother reportedly shared two messages on April 2012 on social media about H1ghSky1, and both mentioned him turning five around that date. That would mean the player has just turned 12, and he was 11 when FaZe signed him on March 22, 2019.



This could serious effects for H1ghSky1 and FaZe. The player could have his Twitch channel shut down until he’s 13, and he’d be forbidden to take part in professional Fortnite competitions. As such, he’d be unable to produce Fortnite content for FaZe and could have his contract terminated. The signing of his contract could have further legal implications if FaZe was forbidden to close a deal with his parents before he was 13.



H1ghSky1 is apparently not playing the Fortnite World Cup Open Qualifiers, which he would be eligible to play if he was 13. Neither FaZe nor the player have been sharing his qualifier results, if he’s playing, and he’s not showing in the leaderboard top 100.



It’s likely that Epic would require a document from H1ghSky1 to prove his age if he qualified for the World Cup Finals.



Dot Esports has reached out to Epic Games for comment.