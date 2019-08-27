Fans have already watched over 2 million hours of Asmongold playing WoW Classic

The launch of WoW Classic has garnered extreme popularity, amassing record-breaking Twitch viewership and causing a significant jump in Blizzard’s stock. And one streamer is benefiting more than anyone.

Twitch streamer Zack “Asmongold” is the top Twitch channel right now with over 110,000 viewers and over two million hours of watch time, according to SullyGnome.

Screengrab via Twitch.tv/asmongold

The popular streamer, who’s been playing WoW since 2006, did experience some server difficulties yesterday, being kicked out for over four hours. But Asmongold is now live and leveling up a Human Warrior.

Asmongold isn’t alone on the WoW Classic grind, however. Chance “Sodapoppin” Morris is leveling his Tauren Druid and is sitting at over 60,000 viewers. The popular streamer even made a cameo appearance on WoW’s “A Toast to 15 Years” video, joining stars like Ronda Rousey, Leeroy Jenkins, and Kristian Nairn, the actor who played Hodor in Game of Thrones.

Michael “shroud” Grzesiek is also streaming WoW with 35,000 viewers, putting first-person shooter games on hold for the time being.