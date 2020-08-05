Fall Guys broke 500,000 viewers on Twitch at launch

The beta for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout showed that the game was going to have some serious legs when it officially launched. And yesterday, on launch day, Mediatonic’s whimsical battle royale broke 500,000 viewers on Twitch.

The game peaked at 510,369 viewers and had an average viewer count of more than 245,000, easily making it the top game on Twitch for Aug. 4, according to TwitchMetrics.

During the beta, which ran in varying capacities from July 24 to Aug. 2, the game averaged around 70,000 viewers. Combining the massive spike in viewership from launch, the game now has a monthly average of 78,666 from around 206 channels.

In the first 24 hours, Mediatonic reported that more than 1.5 million new players joined in on the mini-game action. It’s unclear if that number includes players who participated in the beta too since those copies expired, but that’s still a massive number for any game, let alone an indie project, to hit on day one.

When we say Fall Guys is experiencing a lot of traffic…



We had over 1.5 million new players in the first 24 hours!



😳



We're working on our first patch for the game, listening to ALL of your feedback and ideas, and are super grateful to everyone who's supported so far! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OpD714xu26 — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 5, 2020

Even with some early server problems affecting the game and an instance of negative review bombs being dropped on the Fall Guy’s Steam page, the overall reactions have seemed fairly positive.

Day two viewership is following a similar trend, already sitting at 200,000 average viewers and at the top of Twitch.