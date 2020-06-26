Facebook Gaming answers questions about Mixer partnership

With the announcement that Microsoft would be closing Mixer and partnering with Facebook Gaming, there were many questions left unanswered for the streamers who lost their platform.

In a long Twitter thread, the official Facebook Gaming account went into detail about a lot of the most common questions that have been asked about the partnership, including what is being offered to former Mixer partners.

Hey Twitter! We’ve spent time listening to and chatting with @WatchMixer streamers over the last few days – and we hear you guys. In no particular order, here are the top questions we’ve heard from various Town Halls, Discord chats & DMs… with some answers!



Thread: — Facebook Gaming (@FacebookGaming) June 25, 2020

Facebook Gaming reiterated it is offering all Mixer partners Facebook partner status and that it will “match exisiting Mixer partner agreements as closely as possible.” Additionally, non-partners will still be able to join the Level Up Program, with a fast-track to being onboarded for any eligible streamers making the jump.

What are you offering Mixer Partners?



We’re offering partner status for Mixer Partners, and we’ll match existing Mixer partner agreements as closely as possible. More details on our partner benefits here: https://t.co/fRI2CBlTbZ — Facebook Gaming (@FacebookGaming) June 25, 2020

Facebook also explained how it is possible to create a Facebook Page and use that page as your account while interacting with a stream in chat or as a moderator. The thread points out that this is not a feature on the mobile app, however, meaning users will need to use the desktop version of Facebook to chat with that method.

The thread addressed the issue of trust, as many frequent internet users no longer trust that Facebook is safe to use because of multiple data breaches and issues with information security in the past. And for that, the person posting could only say that the company is working on it.

(2/2) The best way for us to earn your trust is to keep building a great streaming experience. We're making good progress, and it's your input that has gotten us this far.



Also, have you ever considered if your grandma on Facebook… might be a gamer?https://t.co/LnSKdVnpyX — Facebook Gaming (@FacebookGaming) June 25, 2020

Mixer will officially shut down on July 22.