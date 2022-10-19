Extraemily takes on the One Chip Challenge—and it doesn’t go as planned

Twitch streamer Emily Xuechun Zhang, known as Extraemily, decided to try the One Chip Challenge. Turns out that was a bad idea.

Extraemily, known for her Super Mario speedruns and IRL streams, began streaming in 2020. In addition to being a talented gamer, Extraemily has continued to gain a following for her bubbly, likable personality as well.

Thousands of fans tuned in to watch Extraemily try the infamous One Chip Challenge, where people attempt to eat the “spiciest chip in the world,” created by Paqui.

“This year’s high voltage chip contains the super-charged Carolina Reaper Pepper and stinging Scorpion Pepper with a shocking twist — it’ll turn your tongue BLUE!” the site boasts.

Extraemily received the dangerous chip and decided to livestream the experience.

The One Chip Challenge livestream

0:00 – 0:11

Extraemily quickly chewed the chip and told her viewers that it actually tasted pretty good.

0:12 – 0:15

At this point, Extraemily was starting to look a bit distressed and concerned. It maybe wasn’t as delicious as she once thought.

0:16 – 0:22

Extraemily stuck out her tongue as the heat started to hit her. She saw her tongue was blue and panicked, clearly disoriented by the taste.

0:23 – 0:36

By this point, Extraemily was not enjoying the One Chip Challenge any longer. She started to drink milk in an attempt to soothe the spiciness.

0:37 – 0:50

Extraemily started to swear, no longer able to handle the chip no matter how much she drank.

Extraemily isn’t the only one to fall victim to the One Chip Challenge. The spiciness of the chip has left many people in pain. Others have felt that the chip may even be “toxic,” talking about stomach issues after eating the single chip.

“People who eat capsaicin-containing products, including tortilla chips featured in the Paqui One Chip Challenge, often experience mouth irritation, pain, or burning, along with intestinal discomfort. Capsaicin consumption can also cause more serious health problems, including chest pain, heart palpitations, and even heart attacks. Consumption of larger amounts of capsaicin can also cause repeated vomiting that can lead to life-threatening esophageal damage. Because of this, people should use caution when consuming foods or products that contain capsaicin,” according to Poison.org.

So if you want to try out the challenge and attempt to outlast Extraemily, be cautious.