DrLupo stands up for nonbinary people during Battlefield 2042 stream

DrLupo defended nonbinary people during a recent stream when disruptive viewers commented on a Battlefield 2042 character’s pronouns.

Early access for Battlefield 2042 is finally here and thousands of players are getting their first taste of the official game. Popular streamer DrLupo has been livestreaming the game most of the day, trying the new Hazard Zone mode with friends. But he was forced to defend nonbinary people when a viewer commented on the pronouns of a Battlefield 2042 Specialist.

https://www.youtube.com/clip/UgkxrLJ-Ww0plV2U2n9SDgto8Q9A1L36K1M9

Emma “Sundance” Rosier is a nonbinary Specialist in Battlefield 2042 and uses they/them pronouns. DrLupo referenced the Specialist’s pronouns while navigating an in-game menu, which caused a viewer to ask about the pronouns and why this character is in the game.

“Representation is important in a game… a white man like me, I don’t really ever have to deal with that because pretty much every game, there’s always a white guy in it,” DrLupo said. “Representation for marginalized people is important. The best way to say it is, if you have a problem with it, I don’t know what to tell you. It seems kind of ridiculous. It doesn’t hurt you to use a different word. It’s respectful, it’s pretty easy.”

This simple explanation answered the viewer’s question, but they still protested the use of the pronouns, leading to a passionate response from DrLupo.

“If you have a problem with any nonbinary people, trans people, anything like that, I’m gonna identify as a fucking problem for you,” he said. “I have nonbinary in my family, my fucking relatives, and I will fuck you up. It’s really not that big of a deal to just call or refer to a character by how it was written.”

He ended the discussion with a clear message: Don’t watch him if you have an issue with him creating a safe space for all viewers.

“Do me a favor, shut the fuck up, and just don’t ever watch me again, OK?” DrLupo said. “I don’t have an issue with it if you don’t watch me anymore because of how I feel about it and I will literally protect everybody that fucking needs a place to hang out.”

This isn’t the first time DrLupo has used his platform to speak about important topics. He discussed the protests and riots across the U.S. in response to George Floyd’s murder by police officers in May 2020.