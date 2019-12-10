DrLupo re-signs with Twitch for “financial security” and to better raise money for charities

Popular streamer DrLupo, along with fellow broadcasters TimtheTatman and LIRIK, re-signed with streaming titan Twitch to a multiyear deal today. And while part of the reason may be “securing the bag,” the streamer has some altruistic motivations behind the decision as well.

DrLupo’s announcement video on Twitter today was sophisticated, complete with a leather armchair, an antique lamp, old-fashioned bookcases, and a tranquil melody of classical music.

The streamer said that staying with Twitch is the best way to raise money for charities while also providing financial stability for him and his family.

“First, Twitch has the highest number of viewed hours of any live streaming platform by far,” DrLupo said. “Which means when it comes to charity, I feel I can be the most effective there. And second, something that everyone is after—financial security for myself and my family.”

The Rogue streamer regular streams for charity, previously raising over $900,000 in four and a half hours for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in June. Most recently, DrLupo teamed up with Panic! At the Disco lead singer Brendon Urie to host a charity event at TwitchCon 2019 in a series of State Farm Charity Streams.

While remaining with Twitch will help raise money for good causes, the large amount of viewership and lucrative contract also ensures steady income. DrLupo is one of Twitch’s biggest names, having amassed over 3.6 million followers on the platform.

In a time when content creators have been ditching the streaming titan for rival platforms, like Mixer, YouTube, or Facebook, it seems Twitch was willing to hammer down a contract that made all parties happy. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see more agreements reached between Twitch and its streamers, preventing additional broadcasters from being poached.

DrLupo fans can continue watching their favorite streamer on his Twitch channel.