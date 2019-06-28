DrDisrespect takes down YouTuber’s video discussing his infamous E3 bathroom stream

Guy “DrDisrespect” Beahm has seemingly gotten a YouTuber’s video taken down that included a discussion and footage of his infamous E3 bathroom stream, which led to a two-week suspension from Twitch.

Earlier today, YouTuber 8-Bit Eric uploaded a video titled, “Dr. Disrespect TAKES DOWN My Video?!” in which he explains that his video was blocked from viewing after a manual copyright claim was filed.

Over a minute of Eric’s video was claimed by SuperBam, Inc., a, “boutique independent rights management and content optimization company focused on providing value to creators and small media companies,” who appears to represent Disrespect.

“I did not take his content,” Eric said in the video. “This was a transformative commentary work that is in complete Fair Use, and I see this as him falsely copyright taking down my video.”

Eric questioned the legitimacy of the takedown by pointing out that the same footage used in his now-blocked video is still available on uploads from much larger channels.

“Dude, you broke California law,” he said. “I don’t know if maybe you’re blocking it so that whoever’s pressing charges against you can’t see it, but again, I’m not the only person online that has access to this footage.”

“I’m going to file a dispute because I feel that this was falsely flagged … and is an obvious, kind of, abuse of power,” Eric said.

Eric further defended himself by pointing out that he even edited the video in a specific way to protect himself from false copyright claims.

“The footage wasn’t even continuous, I spliced every five seconds to avoid this situation because of people like you,” he said.

Eric made it clear he was still open to speaking directly to DrDisrespect or communicating through their respective lawyers to get the situation cleared up, and so they don’t have to rely on YouTube’s notoriously cumbersome review process.

Superbam Inc. happens to be well-known throughout YouTube for taking down videos for creators they represent. A search of the company’s name brings up accusations of false flagging on videos about streamer Amouranth, YouTuber Eugenia Cooney, and another nearly identical case of a video featuring footage of Disrespect’s bathroom stream.

Dot Esports has reached out to Superbam Inc. and 8-Bit Eric for comment.