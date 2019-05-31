DrDisrespect immortalized by fan-made action figure and vehicle set

As if Guy “DrDisrespect” Beahm’s ego wasn’t big enough already, a viewer decided to boost it even more by making an incredible custom action figure and diecast car set for the streamer today.

The Doc took time out of his stream to showcase the meticulously detailed gift to his viewers, as well as remind them of all his exceptional physical traits and accolades.

Learning Battalion 1944 101 Tactics Snotty Nosed kids | @DrDisrespect Clip of DrDisrespect Playing Just Chatting – Clipped by DrMac

The display case was essentially a DrDisrespect trivia cheatsheet, emblazoned with every fact and uncorroborated claim the streamer has made about his nearly unbelievable life.

The custom Doc action figure was encased in a separate plastic tube with his logo on top, complete with G-Fuel branding below it. The red Lamborghini donned the Gillette logo near the bottom of the doors. The backing of the case had a poster commemorating Doc’s supposed back-to-back Blockbuster Video gaming championships.

On the side of the box were all the pieces of Doc’s typical bombastic manifesto he delivers every stream.

“Six-feet-eight, Google, Prototypes, 37 inch vertical leap, look at this thing!” Doc said.

Lest we forget the “Doc-gatti,” Disrespect’s trusted motorcycle he sometimes “rides” on stream. Thankfully, no detail went overlooked as the beautiful bike was, in fact, featured in the box.

Perhaps the best part of this moment was Doc’s genuine smiles as he marveled at the gift. It was almost as if, underneath the wig, vest, and headset…there was another much more caring and kind person…

Or maybe self-indulging presents and praise from his viewers are the only things that bring joy to Disrespect’s world.