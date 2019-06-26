Dr Disrespect’s Twitch channel unbanned after 2 weeks

After a two-week ban, Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm IV’s Twitch channel has been reinstated—and his fans are going bananas.

On June 11, the Doc went live with his first IRL stream at E3. Unfortunately, his camera crew followed him into the bathroom, which is kind of obviously a big no-no. Twitch showed it wasn’t going to allow it either, evident by a swift ban.

Upon hearing the channel had been reinstated, fans flocked to the Doc’s Twitch channel. The viewers subscribed, gifted subscriptions to other viewers, and went crazy in the chat to celebrate the channel’s return.

DrDisrespect acknowledged his channel’s reinstatement with two retweets on Twitter, but he has not said when his return stream will be. It would be surprising, however, not to see the two-time champ on stream in the next few days,