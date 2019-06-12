Dr DisRespect’s E3 badge has been revoked

Top Twitch streamer Guy “Dr DisRespect” Beahm had his badge at the E3 conference revoked last night after he livestreamed inside a men’s public bathroom, Kotaku reports.



The conference organizer has confirmed that Doc no longer has a badge. That makes him unable to enter the conference and participate in the event. This decision came after the streamer’s Twitch channel went down apparently due to a suspension for the same reason.



The E3 organizers probably took his badge because Doc not only broke Twitch’s Terms of Service, but also a section of the California Penal Code. Filming the interior of a bathroom under any circumstances and with any equipment is considered a misdemeanor by Section 647(j)(1) since it’s an area “in which the occupant has a reasonable expectation of privacy.” The section also mentions an “intent to invade the privacy of a person or persons inside.”



It’s unclear if Dr DisRespect would take part in any booth at E3 as part of a sponsorship or partnership, which would probably the only reason for him to return to the event after his Twitch suspension. If so, this ban from the event means he won’t be there anymore. The event organizer has yet to comment if this is a one-time ban or if Doc will be banned from future conferences as well.

Dr DisRespect has yet to comment on the issue publicly. The streamer and Twitch have yet to comment on the length of his suspension, if it’s temporary.