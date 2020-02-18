Dr Disrespect tilts and uninstalls Apex Legends

Dr Disrespect got fed up with Apex Legends last night. He uninstalled the game.

The doc was firing shots on another player when suddenly he started getting hit from behind and got killed. “Did I hear you? No,” Dr Disrespect said. The doc called Apex “shitty” and then opened the task manager on his PC to close Apex and uninstall it after.

“I’m so sick and tired of people rolling up on me and I can’t hear it. This dude just came out of nowhere.” And then slammed his desk at the end of the clip.

Dr Disrespect is known for his raging persona, but this time it actually looks like he was being sincere and got legitimately tilted because of the game sound.

The doc hasn’t been playing so much Apex lately on his streams, according to Twitch statistics website Sullygnome. In the last 30 days, he only streamed 11 hours of Apex, which is on the second position, far away from the 69 hours of Escape from Tarkov.

Dr Disrespect isn’t playing too much Fortnite either, so he’ll likely spend even more hours streaming Tarkov, which has become the newest streaming sensation.