Dr Disrespect teases potential Escape From Tarkov tournament

Dr Disrespect had to make a tough decision during a “phone booth” skit of his yesterday after a viewer offered him $1,000 to uninstall Escape from Tarkov.

But in a surprising turn of events, the donation offer transformed in to what could potentially be Disrespect teasing an upcoming tournament for EFT.

After getting a $300 donation from a donor, Disrespect read their message saying that they would pay him to uninstall EFT at which point he said that he needed to make a “phone call.”

Obviously talking to himself on his flip phone, the Two-Time champ acted as though he was speaking with the “Code Red CEO,” and started to indicate that an EFT tournament could be in the works.



“Listen, what’s the word on the Code Red Escape from Tarkov tournament?” he said. “I need to know now. … phew, that’s good news… let’s just say I’m not going to be $1,000 richer today.”

The insinuation that Code Red could be planning a tournament for EFT comes just a couple weeks after BoomTV tweeted out an ambiguous photo with both Code Red and EFT as hashtags.



“Code Red. Escape from Tarkov. Thoughts?” the tweet read.

There has been no formal announcement regarding an EFT tournament, and to this point, EFT esports haven’t taken off. The introduction of some sort of public-style event could potentially have the same sort of impact that KEEMSTAR’s Friday Fortnite competitions did during the battle royale’s rise to prominence in the spring and summer of 2018.

