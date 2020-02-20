Dr Disrespect signs deal with Gallery Books to write a comedic memoir based on his character

Dr Disrespect fans will finally get a behind-the-scenes glimpse into what it’s like to be the Two-Time Blockbuster video game champion.

The Twitch streamer signed a deal with Gallery Books to write a comedic memoir based on his character, according to today’s report by The Hollywood Reporter. The book, tentatively titled Violence. Speed. Momentum. A Memoir, is scheduled to be released next spring and will also be published as an audiobook read by the Doc himself.

The story will explore “what it’s like being the greatest gamer in the history of the universe, and possibly the best overall human being,” according to the Doc.

In a time of streamer poaching and content creators signing lucrative deals with platforms like Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, and Mixer, Dr Disrespect is making moves to grow his brand further. The streamer signed a deal with multi-platform production company Skybound Entertainment to develop a television series in December. The TV series will focus on the origin of the streamer’s alter ego and possibly open up opportunities in comics, gaming, and film.

The Two Time has amassed over four million Twitch followers and averages around 20,000 concurrent viewers on his stream. Fans eager to watch him stream the new chapter of Fortnite season two can tune into his broadcast today.