Dr Disrespect says he was the first streamer approached by Mixer and nobody will follow shroud

Dr Disrespect has thrown shade at shroud for signing an exclusive contract with Mixer, Microsoft’s streaming platform.

Shroud’s move to Mixer yesterday came as a shock to the esports community. Mixer has now acquired two of the most successful Twitch streamers, the first being Ninja, who signed with the platform in August.

There’s been plenty of speculation about Mixer’s next target. Dr Disrespect, however, doesn’t seem interested in following in Ninja and shroud’s footsteps. He said that he was the first streamer approached by Mixer and turned them down.

“Who’s gonna follow shroud now,” Dr Disrespect asked, rhetorically. “Nobody. I’m sick and tired of already seeing the comments. ‘Who’s next Doctor?’ I was the first one there in Washington before [Ninja], before shroud. They wanted the number one. I said ‘wrong.'”

Who’s gonna follow Shroud now? Clip of DrDisrespect Playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Clipped by TriSauce

The Doc doesn’t think Mixer is as good as Twitch in terms of longevity. He said “Twitch has extremely high engagement and session times that they monetize by millions of minutes of content watched,” while Microsoft’s platform is just trying to bolster its numbers.

“Mixer wants to be relevant,” Dr Disrespect said. “Their expectation is to mix their little Xbox streams and a space for influencers to grow. They claim 30 million monthly active users, but that’s because all of their Xbox users get default Mixer streams. Their engagement is extremely low, trust me.”

Dr Disrespect wished shroud good luck in his new venture, though. But he also said that he’s gained more money than shroud and Ninja.

“The man got paid,” Dr Disrespect said. “Did he get paid more than the Doctor? Did the guy with the blue hair, the little Dragon Ball Z anime guy, did he get paid more than the Doctor? No, both of them didn’t.”

Dr Disrespect is dominating Twitch this morning in terms of views. At time of writing, the Doc has over 48,000 viewers watching his 24-hour stream for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.