Dr Disrespect claims EA has put him on a shadow ban list

Dr Disrespect can still play EA games but likely can no longer pursue partnerships with the game company.

Dr Disrespect claimed on his YouTube livestream today that he’s been put on a shadow ban list by EA. The Doc alluded that this isn’t the only ban he’s suffered behind the scenes since his notorious Twitch ban.

“Champs, I am on a shadow ban list,” DrDisrespect revealed to his audience of 30,000 viewers. “I’m on a list. Since the purple snake scummy ban, we’ve taken a hit on so many things behind the scenes, champs. We’ve taken a hit on so many things.”

Breaking: Dr Disrespect claims he has been shadow banned by EA following his permanent ban on Twitch… pic.twitter.com/RXBdnQY5kN — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) November 12, 2021

The “purple snake” Dr Disrespect is referring to references Twitch, the streaming platform where he streamed for over five years. The Doc was banned from Twitch in June 2020, and while the reasons are still a mystery, it’s apparently contentious enough to warrant a lawsuit from the streaming figure.

In this clip, the Two-Time seems to imply that his Twitch ban has negatively impacted his career and opportunity prospects he may otherwise have had access to. Formerly, the Doc had worked with some of the largest game publishers in the FPS and battle royale genres. But now, he claims to have severely hindered relationships with the same companies.

“Have you noticed that… I mean there’s a reason that Activision doesn’t do a Call of Duty partner code or we don’t directly work with Call of Duty, or haven’t been,” Dr Disrespect said. “All the stuff we did with EA, and the connections, and the relationships that we built over the years…”

Dr Disrespect is still able to play EA games, such as the newly released Battlefield 2042. But the ban likely prevents him from pursuing any partnerships or brand deals with the game publisher.