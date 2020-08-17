Dr Disrespect actually wrote a book and you can pre-order it now

Dr Disrespect has written a book and it’s available for pre-order today.

The Doc has put pen to paper and authored his own memoir. Violence. Speed. Momentum. will sell for $27 as a physical hardcover, but the electronic version is $12.99. It’s 224 pages long and is releasing on March 30, 2021.

VIOLENCE. SPEED. MOMENTUM.



This is my first book, and it’ll definitely be a huge, massive, record-breaking bestseller.



Pre Order Now! – https://t.co/KjB8OXYfIt pic.twitter.com/pKi2czplEn — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) August 17, 2020

“As one of gaming’s most recognizable and provocative personalities, Dr DisRespect finally reveals what it’s really like being the biggest global streaming sensation and, in his factual opinion, the greatest gamer in history,” the book’s description reads. “Featuring exclusive, never-before-told stories from his career and thoughtful advice on everything from growing superior mullets to thoroughly dominating life, this memoir is as unique and unforgettable as its subject.”

It’s unclear if the book is all in-character fantasy or if there will be any actual insight into the creation of the Dr Disrespect character from the man behind him, Guy Beahm.

Doc made his way back to livestreaming a couple of weeks ago, reappearing on YouTube a month and a half after he was permanently banned off of Twitch, forcing a platform switch for the streaming star.

If the Doc really wants to sell copies of the book, he can tease that he explains the reasoning for his Twitch ban inside. But he still claims he has no idea why he was banned.