Dr Disrespect says he still doesn’t know why he was banned on Twitch during first YouTube stream

Dr Disrespect doubled down on his previous statements on Twitter and in the press during his first YouTube stream today, saying he still has no clue why he was banned on Twitch.

Doc opened up his stream at 3pm CT today and it didn’t take him too long to address the elephant in the room. But anyone who was looking for a quick answer to the reason why he was banned from Twitch will have to wait at least a little while longer.

Dr Disrespect Explains Why He Was Banned on Twitch… pic.twitter.com/4JqtpK378T — DBLTAP.COM (@DBLTAPesports) August 7, 2020

“In regards to the ban, there are a lot of people that want to know what happened,” Doc said. “Guess what? We still have no idea. We have no idea.”

While it might be difficult to believe that Dr Disrespect truly has no idea why he was given an indefinite ban on the website despite signing an exclusive contract with the platform earlier this year, he’s certainly trying to convince everyone that that’s the case.

“As far as I’m concerned, we didn’t do anything to warrant a ban, let alone how they went about banning us,” he said. “No communication before. No reaching out. Nothing.”

Given the uncertainty surrounding Doc’s ban, there’s been an abundance of speculation about the specific details about his ban. That speculation has blown his situation out of proportion since some people assume the worst of him, according to Dr Disrespect.

“The problem is too that there are people in the community anxious for an answer,” Doc said. “So what that does, it creates a level of urgency and speculation, and I think its just a fucking cockroach approach.”

Despite his claims that he’s not aware of the details surrounding his ban, Doc did give some evidence to suggest how he’s proceeding. The final statement he gave about the ban effectively told his audience that his lawyers are working to handle the situation.

Dr Disrespect made similar suggestions during a number of interviews he had with publications shortly after his ban and it seems as though he’s still in a position where he needs to stay tight-lipped.

“I have to be intelligent about all of this because you’re talking about a heavy contract. Lots of money,” he said. “There’s big money involved. So let the legal professional do what they need to do. That’s it.”