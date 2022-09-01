Domina developer posts transphobic patch notes on Steam, mentions Keffals

The gaming community often gets a bad rep due to the amount of hate and bigotry that some gamers have for people who aren’t like them. The latest unfortunate example comes from the developer behind Domina has gone on a hateful bender on Steam, even harassing a transgender Twitch streamer.

In recent patch notes for Domina, developer Nicholas John Leonhard Gorissen mocked the transition that members of the trans community go through to feel like themselves. In the paragraph-long rant, Gorissen mocked dead names and even commented on the sexual lifestyle of Twitch streamer Keffals, a trans streamer who has faced immense harassment online and is a recent victim of swatting.

I got mentioned in the patch notes for domina. Bro, keep me out of your midlife crisis 😭 pic.twitter.com/NFS2ezekgB — keffals #DropKiwifarms (@keffals) September 1, 2022

This isn’t the first time this developer has faced backlash after using his game’s patch notes to share politically charged messages. Roughly two weeks ago, the developer was banned from posting on his own game after he retaliated against negative reviews, according to PC Gamer.

It’s safe to say this hasn’t gone well for Gorissen, who has since had his Twitter account suspended and is now banned from commenting or deleting any posts on his game Domina. According to the developer’s Gab, which is still up, he is comparing themselves to a roman soldier in the middle of a war, and not a developer who’s facing backlash for hateful and transphobic rhetoric.

As there is an outcry for Valve to take action against this developer on Steam, this may not be the last that we hear of Domina and Gorissen’s repercussions.