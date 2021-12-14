Does Among Us have crossplay?

Among Us rose in popularity during 2020, and Innersloth is continuing to bolster its offerings by bringing the game to players on PlayStation and Xbox later this week.

Whether you’re on PC or not, you may be wondering that with new consoles getting access to the game, can you play alongside your friends?

Is Among Us crossplay-compatible?

Image via InnerSloth

Yes! Among Us does have crossplay, meaning that you can play with friends no matter what device they’re using to connect to the game.

With the release of the game on mobile, it was always possible to play alongside those on PC. If you want to use this feature, here’s how to go about playing crossplay with friends.