Twitch star Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang was synonymous with Among Us at the height of its craze in the second half of 2020. His big brain deception and deduction skills were, quite simply, unrivaled.

He was one of the infamous “Amigops” crew, along with Corpse Husband, Sykkuno, and Valkyrae, whose antics often made headlines and highlight reels.

But unlike them, viewers still associate him with the now-waning game.

Toast still plays it from time to time, but nowhere near as much as before. And now it’s no longer his main game, he wants people to stop acting like it is; according to the star, there’s more to his content than Among Us these days.

Image via Innersloth

The thought crossed his mind after he watched a YouTube video he did with CDawgVA, which played an Among Us sound when Toast appeared on camera.

“He introduced me with the Among Us soundbite,” he said in disbelief. “Guys, I’m more than just Among Us, you know. I used to be like one of the biggest Hearthstone streamers and one of the biggest TFT streamers.”

It’s something people who have followed Toast throughout his streaming career know very well. However, newer fans who hopped on board during the Among Us craze might not. So, he wanted to remind them.

“Among Us was my most recent thing, but yeah, I do others,” he said.

Toast continued: “I’m not the Among Us guy, you know? I’ve been called the Among Us guy. I was streaming with him and his chat called me the Among Us guy.”

Unfortunately for Toast, the reality is his popularity skyrocketed due to Among Us streams, more than it did from any other content.

So, it’s inevitable for him to be associated with the title.

But, it won’t be that way forever, especially once something else causes another viewership boom, and based on his comments, it seems Toast can’t wait.