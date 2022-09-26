Did Emiru really call CodeMiko ‘fake as f**k’ for covering Twitch drama?

The trending clip may have been taken out of context.

Following the interpersonal drama surrounding Twitch creators this past week, numerous personalities on the periphery have carved out time during their broadcasts to cover the aftermath of CrazySlick’s sexual assault allegations coming to a head.

Yesterday, CodeMiko took her turn walking through all of the comments and videos that those involved and giving her two cents on the matter, but while she was watching and reacting to a video of Emiru expressing her perspective, a viewer noticed something.

With Twitch moving quickly, Emiru herself posted a comment in Miko’s chat that was three short words: “fake as fuck.”

During the broadcast, some viewers believed that Emiru was calling Miko out for exercising poor taste in choosing to watch and react to videos of the week’s drama. In a way, Miko was leveraging the whirlwind to her benefit.

A clip of Emiru’s chat message became the top trending post on the Livestream Fails subreddit overnight, and the headline “Emiru calls CodeMiko ‘fake as fuck’ Miko’s chat as Miko reacts to her statement.”

But as is often the case in a situation involving a Twitch clip, what the Reddit poster failed to do was put the post in the context of the larger content of the stream.

Throughout the week, numerous people have questioned the sincerity of the creators involved in these incidents, Emiru included. Following the revelation of CrazySlick’s history with women, Emiru felt the need to respond, as someone who was previously a roommate of Slick and trusted him.

In her video, she appeared to struggle to maintain her composure and cried on multiple occasions. The internet mob was quick to criticize her claims that her crying was fake or that her comments were insincere, though.

So when Emiru posted “fake as fuck” in Miko’s chat, it could have appeared as though she was referring to CodeMiko, but more than likely, it seemed that she was sarcastically responding to those claiming she was being “fake” by joining in on their chorus of criticism.

While Miko didn’t notice Emiru’s post, she did eventually address all of the claims that Emiru was less than genuine.

“You guys don’t know if she’s fake crying or not,” Miko said. “She’s clearly crying. She’s clearly upset. I can 100 percent believe that if you were assaulted that you would feel for the other women.”