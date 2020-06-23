Devin Nash calls for Emmett Shear to step down as Twitch’s CEO

Twitch streamer and former CLG CEO Devin Nash called for Twitch CEO Emmett Shear to resign last night after the exec released an internal company email on Twitter expressing how seriously the company is taking recent issues with sexual harassment in gaming.

Over the weekend, a slew of individuals came forward on social media to disclose numerous sexual harassment and misconduct allegations against a variety of people in the streaming and gaming community.

While Twitch and its staff haven’t been directly responsible for incidents being brought forth to this point, the platform’s ties to the gaming community make it at least peripherally responsible in the eyes of many people commenting on social media.

To combat this issue, Twitch released a statement on June 21 that it was investigating claims that had any association with the platform or its yearly TwitchCon event. In addition, last night, Emmett Shear shared an email sent to all employees internally discussing how seriously he and the company are handling these situations.

But that didn’t seem to be enough for Devin Nash, who told his viewers that Amazon should remove him from his position if he refuses to step down.

“Yeah, fuck this, this is some PR bullshit with no action attached to it,” Nash said. “Emmett Shear should step down. I’m sick of being a bystander in this process. It’s very clear that he cannot run this company at the current way it is structured.”

Shear, who’s also a co-founder of Twitch, has been with the company since it was Justin.tv in 2007. Since then, he’s led the company through a rebrand to Twitch and was a part of the platform getting acquired by Amazon in 2014.