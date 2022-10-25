Destiny tells people with mental illnesses to ‘figure it out’ and ‘fix it’

"If you know that you have these things, then do something to fix it."

Political streamer and podcast host Destiny had some strong words for people with mental illness once again.

In a recent stream, Destiny accused some people with mental illnesses and disabilities of using their diagnosis to “dismiss criticism.” He explained that they will blame their “autism” or “ADD,” but Destiny said that it’s not your mental illness—it’s you.

Destiny then said that people who know they have negative symptoms and behaviors due to their diagnosis should “do something about it.”

“Stop externalizing everything to things that are in your fucking head. Fix it. Figure it out,” Destiny said. The usage of psychology language for everything is so fucking grating. Kill me. Stop using these words.”

Destiny then mocked people who blame anxiety or other mental illnesses, pretending to be someone using anxious attachment style as an excuse.

“I don’t care! Fix it! Do something about it! Do something. If you know that you have these things, then do something to fix it,” Destiny yelled.

This is not the first time that Destiny has discussed mental illness in a negative light. In January 2022, Destiny accused streamer Ana Voir of using mental illness as a way to manipulate her viewers. He said that she was trying to make her mental illness “other people’s problem” and you shouldn’t use it to blackmail or control anyone. He added that people he dated in the past would threaten to kill themselves if he left them.

“There’s no reason to let anyone control you that way and it’s not your responsibility,” Destiny said in a since-deleted VOD.