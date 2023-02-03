Destiny tears into Hasan for claiming he lives on a ‘basic necessity budget’

YouTuber Destiny today dove into an old video of fellow online political commentator HasanAbi, and it didn’t take long for the highly opinionated creator to find something problematic to pick apart from the counterpart.

In a stream from late May last year, Hasan spoke about leftist ideologies, and at a point, mentioned that he lives on a “basic necessity budget.” Destiny and his chat were quick to question the legitimacy of that claim.

“I don’t even know if I’d say I live on a basic necessity budget,” Destiny said. “Because my rent is so high, and I know my expenses are one-tenth. Didn’t this guy just buy a $150,000 car? … How often do you think he Door Dashes food on his ‘basic necessity budget.’ How much do this guy’s clothes cost? What part of this guy’s lifestyle is a ‘basic necessity budget?’”

Hasan typically displays an understanding of his privilege and tries to inform viewers about issues with the way society marginalizes certain groups of people. His comments on that particular day certainly came across as out of touch, and even in the moment, his viewers let him know.

As the video continued, Hasan attempted to defend himself against a viewer that mentioned the amount of money he spends on food. In trying to explain himself further, Hasan didn’t do himself many favors by saying that for him a “barebones” budget was his way of saying that he was “living within [his] means.”

Finding that notion hilarious, Destiny said that he was struggling to figure out which part of his comments was the most worthy of being clipped.

“This is like a goldmine of just the most out-of-touch socialist fucking shit,” he said.