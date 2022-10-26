Dance pad streamer moves to a new adventure after beating Elden Ring

At this point, many people have seen clips of MissMikkaa using a dance pad as a controller to take on—and defeat—the most challenging bosses in Elden Ring.

Since the game was released earlier this year, MissMikkaa has spent more than 1,000 hours streaming the game, defeating numerous bosses that many players can’t beat using a traditional controller, much less a dance pad.

In the past week, she has moved on to playing God of War, and the entertaining moments have already started to funnel in as she does a playthrough in full Kratos cosplay. Her challenge began last week, and in the past five days, she’s already played more than 25 hours on stream.

Yesterday, she defeated the first of the game’s Valkyries and admitted that the challenge is more difficult than she initially anticipated. Given some of the other things she’s done with a dance pad, that’s saying something.

First Valkyrie DEFEATED! The Dance Pad God of War run is MUCH harder than I thought it would be, Gunnr took me almost 3 hours with 78 tries (I'm playing on "Give Me a Challenge" difficulty). It was all worth it to get ready for #GodofWarRagnarok pic.twitter.com/xZJ7xEjKRw — MissMikkaa (@MissMikkaa) October 25, 2022

Playing on the “Give Me a Challenge” difficulty, she defeated Gunnr in three hours and 78 tries. The difficulty she chose is the second most difficult out of four options.

This isn’t her first time streaming God of War in general. Prior to the Elden Ring launch, she spent some time playing the game in late January. Her current playthrough comes shortly before the franchise’s newest game, God of War: Ragnarok, which is set to release on Nov. 9.