Creator Clash reportedly exceeded 100,000 pay-per-view buys

Creator Clash, the influencer boxing event started by iDubbbz, has been a success by almost every definition. The event sold out the Yuengling Center in Tampa, with 10,000 spectators showing up for the night of fights.

Now, it appears that success extended to the online viewership of the event as well, as Tubefilter’s Donagh Corby reported that more than 100,000 purchased the event via pay-per-view. The PPV, which viewers could pay to watch on Moment House, started at $19.99. With that price and the reported number of buys means that the event grossed at leastaround $2 million.

While Creator Clash still hasn’t announced just how much of that money will end up going to the event’s many charities, it seems likely it will add up to an impressive donation. What’s more, the number of PPV buys for Creator Clash appears to have easily outpaced the card in late December featuring Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley, which reportedly had 65,000 PPV buys.

The Creator Clash sold over 100k PPVs, numbers still being counted. Great news #creatorclash — Donagh Corby (@DonaghCorby_) May 15, 2022

With so much success both online and in-person, it’s easy to see why iDubbbz sounded so confident when he said there would “definitely” be another Creator Clash. There are already plenty of content creators and more trying to throw their hat into the ring for the next event.

A lot of my dms start with “I’m not a content creator BUT” so please excuse me while I try to filter through my DMs and grab names. It may take a while. — Creator Clash (@TheCreatorClash) May 17, 2022

And despite his loss to the larger Dr. Mike, it seems iDubbbz isn’t done with boxing either. The official Creator Clash Twitter account tweeted on Monday it was looking for opponents for iDubbbz at a lower weight class, possibly setting the stage for the main event at the second Creator Clash.

Viewers that missed out on Creator Clash can still purchase the PPV and watch the replay of the event on Moment House. The original replay was supposed to end on Monday, but was extended an extra day due to popular demand.