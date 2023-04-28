Controversial Twitch streamer LowTierGod banned again

LowTierGod is no stranger to being banned from platforms, receiving multiple bans from YouTube in the past, but after supposedly trying to “motivate people,” the controversial figure announced he’s been suspended from Twitch yet again on April 28.

LowTierGod earned his “controversial” title after making a name for himself in the FGC as a brutal trash-talker, not only to his opponents but to his fans as well. LowTierGod has been known to not mince words with viewers in his chat that find themselves on his bad side. Despite this, the star has still managed to amass a large following on both Twitch and YouTube.

Back in March, LowTierGod was unbanned from Twitch after over six months of being unable to stream on the site. But now, just a month later, the 32-year-old finds himself in hot water with the Amazon-owned platform again.

The exact reason for LowTierGod’s suspension from Twitch has not been revealed as of yet, but according to the streamer himself, he was just trying to “motivate people.”

“It’s not perm, but I guess I’m not allowed to motivate people,” LowTierGod wrote on Twitter.

This isn’t the only theorized reason for LowTierGod’s suspension from Twitch, though. Multiple users on the LivestreamFails subreddit have stated that the ban is likely because of an offensive racial remark the star allegedly used in a previous broadcast, although that reasoning has not been confirmed.

LowTierGod also confirmed that the suspension from Twitch is not permanent, but he did not state what the actual duration is, so it remains unclear when the controversial star will be allowed back on the platform.