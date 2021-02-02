CodeMiko unbanned on Twitch after 2 weeks

Popular VTuber and Twitch streamer CodeMiko has officially been unbanned on Twitch after two weeks of being suspended from the streaming platform.

Miko was originally banned on Jan. 19 for displaying an email in an interview with a friend and fellow streamer when the two were discussing female harassment online. She displayed the email, revealing the sender and breaking Twitch’s Terms of Service in regard to privacy.

Related: CodeMiko talks reason behind Twitch ban, her approach to streaming, and plans for return stream

“I asked her what was the worst comment she had ever received,” Miko said. “When I saw the email, it was pretty bad and was more like a threat than a comment. From my experience, threats are almost never sent from a user’s actual email address, but throwing up the screenshot got me banned.”

Her ban was lifted earlier today after two weeks, nine hours, and 28 minutes, according to the StreamerBans tracker.

Miko is now free to return to streaming whenever she wants, though she’s already announced that her first broadcast back on the platform will be on Feb. 5 at 2pm CT.