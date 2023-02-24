Cloud9’s Vienna parts ways with agency and becomes an independent VTuber

“It’s been a wonderful three years, but my contract with Cloud9 has ended.”

Former Cloud9 VTuber Vienna announced her contract with the org ended today. Like many VTubers broadcasting on Twitch, the League of Legends and esports-focused streamer is now an independent talent.

“It’s been a wonderful three years, but my contract with Cloud9 has ended,” the cosmic VTuber wrote on Twitter. “When I first signed with Cloud9, I was just a tiny little whelp. This dragon has grown and is ready for her next adventure. My love for esports continues, and I look forward to what the future holds.”

Cloud9 responded to Vienna’s tweet, giving her its best wishes. “This really puts it all into perspective,” Cloud9 wrote, quoting the VTuber’s tweet. “From debut, to now, and into the future, you’ve constantly been a shining light. To our favorite Red Bull can-leaving dragon, thank you”

Vienna debuted as a VTuber under Cloud9 in May 2021. The esports-focused org was a good fit for the streamer and her love for playing League. In less than seven months, Vienna reached a level of success that allowed her to quit her dream job as a game developer to pursue VTubing full-time.

Vienna’s departure leaves Depths as the only remaining VTuber signed to Cloud9. Depths made her debut in September 2021 and joined the org later in the same month.

Depths also gave Vienna her best wishes. “Best of luck Vienna! Your growth was incredible. Your next projects will be so exciting to look forward to! You’re gonna kill it,” the sea-inspired VTuber wrote.