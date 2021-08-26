CallmeCarson resurfaces after grooming allegations, announces return stream

The creator plans to donate all proceeds from the next year to charity.

Popular Minecraft YouTuber and streamer Carson King, widely known as CallmeCarson, has released a video detailing his future plans for the first time since he was accused of grooming in January 2021.

In the one-and-a-half-minute video, Carson explained that he plans to return to streaming and creating content with 100 percent of the proceeds going to charity for the next year.

He said he “is not seeking forgiveness, nor making excuses” for his actions, which came to light earlier this year. In January, allegations of grooming were made in which Carson allegedly engaged in sexual conversations with a 17-year-old when he was 19.

After the initial accusations, more voices spoke out against the creator, including fellow Lunch Club Minecraft creator alumni Slimecicle, who said that all the groups members had severed ties with Carson after he admitted to sending and receiving naked photos from a girl who he claims was 17.

Carson said his “Year of Charity” will begin in September with all proceeds from the month being donated to the Games For Love charity. Each month, the streamer will select a different charity. He claims that this will be “turning a negative situation with a lot of eyes on it into something positive that can help a lot of people.”

His first official return stream will take place on at 11 am CT on Sept. 1. During the stream, Carson has said he will not speak about the allegations nor his absence because be plans not to do anything that will “cause any more drama.”