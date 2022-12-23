As one of the top 150 most-followed streamers on Twitch with more than two million followers on his channel, Boxbox is an integral part of the community, especially among League of Legends and TFT fans. But there are some aspects of the broadcasting world he says he can’t stand.

During his stream on Dec. 22, Boxbox sounded fed up with streamers begging viewers to subscribe even though they’re doing more than okay, and those who do “low-effort subathons.”

The 26-year-old content creator said many streamers try to sell what he described as ‘I’m so poor. Please support me’ stories—which is something he’s “very much not a fan of.” He refused to name-drop them but claims to know how much they make, which he said is more than an average annual salary every three weeks. “It’s not cool, dude,” he said.

Boxbox also took a swipe at those who do “low-effort subathons” as much as ten times a year.

He didn’t elaborate on what constitutes “low-effort,” but fans believe he was referring to normal streams with subtimers tacked on. One even claimed he was referring to kkatamina.

Rather than stirring drama, Boxbox used his monologue to remind fans he will never ask them to subscribe or make donations. Instead, he wants to keep “doing cool shit on stream” and occasionally “shove ads down [their] throat,” which is the main way he makes revenue.

He seemed to imply anything else is a bonus, and said those who beg or goad viewers into forking out more are “really greedy” because they’re all “overpaid,” so he feels “no sympathy” for them.

Doing it for smaller streamers is an exception in his view, though.