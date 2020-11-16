Blizzard reveals WoW: Shadowlands launch cinematic

With the release date for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands quickly approaching, Blizzard revealed the expansion’s launch cinematic today featuring the four upcoming covenants.

Earlier this year, Blizzard released specific covenant cinematics to give insight for players on how each covenant operates in the Shadowlands. Fans were given a backstory for a couple of known and unknown characters, such as the beloved paladin Uther the Lightbringer from the Bastion covenant or the unknown orc Draka from the Maldraxxus.

The cinematic titled “Beyond the Veil” shows Bastion introducing the souls to the Shadowlands, Night Fae overseeing the incoming souls’ energy, Necrolord fighting on the battlefield, and Venthyr using the souls for their own benefit. Toward the end, fans get a clear sneak peek of the upcoming great evil in chains overseeing the Shadowlands: the Jailer.

To every soul, its place.



Enter the #Shadowlands on Nov 23. pic.twitter.com/V2QXv6KLZy — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) November 16, 2020

The four covenants in the upcoming expansion will be the centerpiece of all the action. Players will have to complete various storylines to get access to a certain covenants for plenty of benefits, such as items or extra abilities depending on their specialization.

While Blizzard was initially heavily criticized for locking players into only one covenant throughout the entire expansion, after plenty of feedback, the company decided to allow players to swap between covenants. You’ll need to complete various quests that will take two week, however.

After being initially scheduled to be released on Oct. 27, Shadowlands was delayed for one month and will become available on Nov. 23.