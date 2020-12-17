Blizzard hotfixes Mythic Sludgefist, reigniting Race to World First Castle Nathria

Blizzard Entertainment has rolled out hotfixes for Castle Nathria after the leader in the Race to World First, Complexity Limit, were forced to take a break from raiding following a game-breaking Mythic Sludgefist bug.

Limit’s progression came to a standstill when the North American guild came across the bug. Sludgefist’s Chain Slam ability, which targets a player and reels them in before dealing physical damage to them and anyone around them, had been double-casting and unfairly killing raiders.

To avoid this mechanic, guilds had been using abilities like Hunter’s Aspect of the Turtle to prevent any incoming damage, but it appeared that immunities were causing the bugged interaction.

Blizzard has now fixed the bug, along with several other bugs in the raid, potentially giving Echo, Limit’s raiding rival, the advantage going into their second full day of the Race to World First event.

Lady Inerva Darkvein

Fixed an issue that prevented the UI Widget from displaying how many Anima Containers are open

Lady Sludgefist

Fixed an issue where Chain Slam would sometimes hit players twice

Fixed an issue where Giant Fists would sometimes not hit the closest player to Sludgefist’s melee target

Sire Denathrius