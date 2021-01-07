Blizzard experiencing DDoS attack against World of Warcraft servers

Blizzard confirmed today that some of its servers are experiencing issues because of a DDoS attack against the company.

This attack is causing high latency and disconnections, specifically when trying to play World of Warcraft.

[#Warcraft] We are currently experiencing a DDoS attack, which may result in high latency and disconnections for some players. We are actively working to mitigate this issue. — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) January 7, 2021

The game has been experiencing bouts of high latency for several days, according to Blizzard’s customer support page. Players have also reported several instances of being unable to login or being disconnected from the servers during those periods, too.

A distributed denial-of-service attack is a targeted use of multiple systems, usually involving multiple unique IP addresses or machines, to flood the resources of a specific, targeted system. This usually leads to users on the targeted system being unable to sign in if it’s not made completely unusable.

Blizzard has dealt with similar issues multiple times throughout the last year, with two documented reports of DDoS attacks being listed in April and June. The support team is “working to mitigate this issue” right now.