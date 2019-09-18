The best race and class combinations in World of Warcraft Classic

Choosing a class is difficult when picking up World of Warcraft Classic for the first time. The game requires a lot more time and dedication than modern WoW and re-rolling is rarely an option.

Once you’ve chosen your class, you’re pretty much stuck with it until level 60 and beyond. And that’s why it’s so important to choose the best race and class combination.

When all things are considered, the race you choose won’t make a massive difference on your WoW experience. If you’re a casual player, then picking your favorite race should be your priority. If you’re more of a serious player, though, race really does matter.

If you want to min-max to your full potential, here’s the full list of classes and their ideal race combos in WoW Classic.

Druid

There are very few options when it comes to the Druid in World of Warcraft Classic. They’re a flexible class with multiple specializations at their disposal, but they’re lacking in the race department.

For Alliance, their only option is Night Elf. And for Horde, you can be Tauren.

Night Elves offer +1 percent Dodge and Shadowmeld, while Tauren provides +5 percent Maximum Health and War Stomp.

If you had to choose between the two, Tauren would probably come out on top, but the differences are extremely slim. A Night Elf’s increased dodge and Shadowmeld ability are good for PvP scenarios, while a Tauren’s increased health is great for tanking.

When picking between the two, though, it’s really up to you. If you’re more of an Alliance player, pick Night Elf. If Horde tickles your fancy, choose Tauren. It’s that simple.

Hunter

There are multiple choices with Hunter, each depending on playstyle and personal preference.

Night Elves have the highest base Agility, an increased Dodge chance, and Shadowmeld, making them stand out in both PvE and PvP on the Alliance side. Dwarves are a good secondary alternative, offering Stoneform and +5 Gun Skill, but they’re not quite as strong as Night Elves.

As for Horde, Trolls edge out Orc and Tauren for the PvE side of things, while Orcs come out on top in PvP.

Troll’s Berkerking racial ability increases attack speed by a considerable amount, bolstering DPS in raiding scenarios. It’s a good damage dealer for world PvP and battlegrounds too, but Orcs’ +25 percent Stun Resist is by far the best in PvP. It’s particularly strong against CC-heavy classes like Rogues.

Mage

Gnomes are the top dogs for Mage on Alliance. They gain a mighty +5 percent Intellect as well as Escape Artist. The latter isn’t much to write home about, but the increased Intellect will always be the best option.

Humans are a viable option, but +5 percent Spirit and increased Stealth Detection are far worse than what Gnomes have to offer.

When it comes to casters, Trolls are usually the way to go. The increased casting and attack speed they get from Berserking is exceptional in both PvE and PvP.

Undead slightly edge out Trolls in PvP, though, making use of Will of the Forsaken. Having immunity to Charm, Fear, and Sheep will always be strong option in PvP and Cannibalize isn’t half bad either.

Paladin

There are very few options with Paladin due to the class being locked to Alliance only.

Humans are the best bet, edging out Dwarves. They offer improved sword and mace skill, which is better than it sounds. They also have increased stealth detection, helping them out in PvP scenarios.

There’s nothing wrong with playing Dwarf either, but they offer very little, except their Stoneform. It’s good for tanking and it has its uses in PvP, but from a pure DPS perspective, Humans come out on top.

Priest

Priests have a completely different dynamic with races than the other eight classes on this list.

Each race offers two unique spells:

Dwarf

Desperate Prayer: Instantly heals the caster for 134 to 170, but has a 10-minute cooldown.

Fear Ward: Wards the friendly target against Fear. The next Fear effect used against the target will fail, using up the ward. It lasts three minutes.

Human

Desperate Prayer: Instantly heals the caster for 134 to 170, but has a 10-minute cooldown.

Feedback: The priest becomes surrounded with anti-magic energy. Any successful spell cast against the priest will burn 18 of the attacker’s Mana, causing one Shadow damage for each point of Mana burned. It lasts 15 seconds and has a three-minute cooldown.

Night Elf

Starshards: Rains starshards down on the enemy target’s head, causing 60 Arcane damage over 15 seconds. It has a 30-second cooldown.

Elune’s Grace: Reduces the chance you’ll be hit by melee and ranged attacks by 20 percent for 15 seconds. It has a three-minute cooldown.

Troll

Hex of Weakness: Weakens the target enemy, reducing damage caused by two and reduces effectiveness of healing spells by 20 percent for two minutes.

Shadowguard: The caster is surrounded by shadows. When a spell, melee, or ranged attack hits the caster, the attacker will be struck for 20 Shadow damage. Attackers can only be damaged once every few seconds. This damage causes no threat. It has three charges and lasts 10 minutes.

Undead

Touch of Weakness: The next melee attack against the caster will cause eight Shadow damage and reduce the damage caused by the attacker by two for two minutes.

Devouring Plague: Afflicts the target with a disease that causes 152 Shadow damage over 24 seconds. Damage caused by the Devouring Plague heals the caster. It has a three-minute cooldown.

Each race is absolutely viable, but Dwarves stand out for Alliance, and Trolls for Horde.

A Dwarf’s Fear Ward is incredibly strong in both PvE and PvP scenarios. It’s particularly good in raiding, preventing tanks from dropping aggro, and it’s a powerful Priest, Warlock, and Warrior counter in battlegrounds.

For Horde, Troll is on top in PvE, boosting the raid with Hex of Weakness, while Undead offer very little. Undead, though, is the best in PvP purely for their Will of the Forsaken. Devouring Plague is also great for Shadow, but the spec is rarely seen in high-end raiding.

Rogue

There are many choices for Rogue for both the Horde and Alliance, but two races stand out.

For Alliance, Humans are the best because of their +5 Sword Skill. Although it doesn’t seem like much, it makes a real difference to DPS. Combat is the go-to spec, too, taking advantage of swords.

Orcs are ideal for Horde, but Undead are viable. Blood Fury is a pure DPS boost for PvE and Orc’s Stun Resist is great for PvP. Will of the Forsaken is also great from an Undead’s perspective, but Orc will usually win out.

Shaman

Shaman is Horde’s answer to Paladin. They have a few more options when it comes to races, though.

Orcs and Trolls are each viable, depending on the spec. Trolls are the best for Elemental and Resto Shamans due to Berserking, while Orc’s Blood Fury and Axe specialization fit perfectly with Enhancement Shamans.

Orcs are also the obvious option in PvP for their stun resist.

Warlock

Similar to Mage, Gnomes are the only real option for Warlock. Their increased intellect is much too powerful compared to what a Human has to offer, allowing them to dish out more damage. Escape Artist can also be extremely valuable in PvP. It’s not the best ability, but it’s still better than a Humans Perception.

Neither of the Horde Races offers much to Warlock where PvE is considered. For PvE, though, both Orc and Undead are viable. The stun resist is arguably the best for PvP, although Will of the Forsaken will always come in handy.

Warrior

Humans and Dwarves are each decent options for tanking warriors. Humans have an increased sword and mace skill, while Dwarves have Stoneform. The added hit that Warriors gain from Humans is good for both tanking and DPS, edging them out over Dwarves. Stoneform is decent for tanking, but it’s nothing special. It won’t make much of a difference either way.

As for Horde, Taurens are usually the strongest tanks. They have an increased health pool, meaning they can tank harder hits and their War Stomp can come in surprisingly handy for adds in raiding. They’re a decent option for PvP, too, but Orcs are the best in that regard.

For DPS, Orcs are the best again. They have Blood Furry, increasing their damage output, as well as Axe Specialization and a stun resist. They’re the best all-around Warrior race, beating even that of the Alliance.