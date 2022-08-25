Bella Poarch and Jacksepticeye join Dream, Markiplier, and more at YouTube: Game On

YouTube: Game On is set for this weekend, where some of the biggest names in gaming on the platform will gather to celebrate the best games and gaming creators on the platform. Still a couple of days away on Aug. 27, YouTube has added a little bit more star power to the event, announcing Bella Poarch and Jacksepticeye will both now participate in the event.

Jacksepticeye joins what will most likely be the highlight of the event, the new Dynamite Dodgeball mode created by Noxcrew. Jacksepticeye will try out the new mode alongside Minecraft superstars like Dream, TommyInnit, and GeorgeNotFound, among others.

For her part, Bella Poarch will be hosting a Mortal Kombat tournament with people like Myth and Kris London, also doing their part to show off some fatalities from the game.

The Game On event also includes events that mix video games with real-life competition and will feature games such as Fall Guys, Among Us, Grand Theft Auto V, Trackmania, and even crossword puzzles. There will also be interactive content featuring people like Markiplier and a Street Fighter 6 interactive demo hosted by Sean Evans of Hot Ones, where defeated players must eat increasingly spicy wings. Because the Hot Ones guy is there, presumably.

All of the aforementioned names are joined by even more creators like Sapnap, Sykkuno, Sidemen, and more to create a major gaming content celebration for fans of many different games to enjoy. YouTube: Game On begins on Aug. 27 at 3pm CT. Viewers can stream the event on YouTube.