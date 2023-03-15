Atrioc ends his Twitch absence to update fans on how he’s trying to fight deepfakes

Disgraced streamer Atrioc has returned to Twitch for the first time in over one month to address how he, alongside other content creators and online activists, is trying to combat the prevalence of deepfakes.

On Jan. 30, 2023, Atrioc issued a livestreamed apology after briefly showing a tab of a website that contained deepfake nude photos of fellow online content creators from Twitch and YouTube. The streamer admitted fault, though he also claimed it was not a regular behavior and that predatory ads lured him to such sites.

Atrioc returned to his Twitch channel more than a month later to share how he has since taken up the fight against websites spreading deepfake content.

Shortly after the inciting incident, Atrioc explained in the March 14 stream, he was pointed to an Ireland-based company called Ceartas already entrenched in fighting deepfakes with its own AI technology.

Compared to the costly, traditional route of employer a lawyer to manually send DMCA takedowns, Atrioc claimed creators could immensely increase takedowns of deepfake or leaks by automating the process. Alongside this, the returning Twitch streamer states Ceartas’ partnership with Google has expedited this process as well.

After working with Ceartas, Atrioc claims he first reached out to fellow creator Maya Higa. “This story is full of examples of people being incredibly kind when they don’t have to be,” Atrioc said, “Maya’s response to the apology I sent and my request to work with her is one of the nicest things I’ve ever read in my life. It was incredibly, incredibly kind.”

Testing out the technology with Higa, Atrioc states Ceartas delisted 512 pieces of content using the streamer’s likeness. The streamer went on to claim those numbers only improved after trialing the content with other creators.

Atrioc stated the fight against deepfakes is far from over, however, as there is “no silver bullet solution” that can put sites containing such content to rest forever. Instead, the creator’s current method has allegedly worked to “increase the friction” of finding deepfake or leaks.

“I will continue giving updates,” Atrioc promised, “It’s something I’m continuing to work on, we’re going to make progress on, we’re going to learn from. I’m sure there’s going to be some errors, but we’re seeing some incredible early results.”

The streamer also claimed he has put over $100,000 of his own finances into this seemingly internet-spanning endeavor. Despite budget concerns, Atrioc states he is open to helping creators of all kinds test the technology.

Dot Esports has reached out to the streamer for further comment.