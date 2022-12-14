Asmongold’s latest controversial take, this time on dogs, gets Twitch fans’ hackles up

The World of Warcraft community recently melted over Taivan, a dog-like creature that has an emotional quest in the Dragonflight expansion. But it seems MMORPG streamer Asmongold was not equally moved by the plight of doggos, even in real life.

In a recent stream, Asmongold’s viewers shared his feelings about U.S. chief medical advisor Anthony Fauci allowing medical experiments on beagles. One Twitch fan called Fauci a “beagle killer,” but Asmongold shrugged it off.

“I don’t care if he kills dogs or not. Why the fuck would I care? Like, it’s a dog. Who cares?” Asmongold told his chat.

“It’s a fucking animal, man. People use animals for experiments all the time.”

He went on to say nobody should care since it wasn’t their dog. In response, some people called him a “psychopath.” Asmongold seemed unmoved, saying he’s not a psychopath for not worrying about dogs getting experimented on in the medical field.

“There’s always people that are animal lovers… I like animals, too. I like animals a lot. But, um, there’s a limit,” Asmongold explained.

“Here’s one way to look at it. Am I going to get mad at Fauci because he killed some dogs? Or because he killed the US economy? What’s more important?”

Asmongold added the beagles getting experimented on are “not on his radar.”

A lot of viewers were not pleased with Asmongold’s explanation, which isn’t a surprise. Recent studies have proven that Americans are very attached to their pets and sometimes even value them more than people.

The U.S. population is very split about the idea of using animals in scientific research even if it benefits humanity, with 47 percent in favor and 52 percent opposed.

Asmongold is clearly in favor, or at least has never thought about the scenario. He looked genuinely baffled at his chat’s statement that “dogs are important,” responding with “psh, okay.”

The WoW icon went on to say people get their feelings hurt “over that shit” too easily and it’s just a dog, calling it “sad.” The streamer added people being emotional over dogs are “embarrassing.”

In response, a fan told him to have some empathy. Asmongold immediately rolled his eyes back, grimacing at the camera. “Empathy for life? I was not born with that. I don’t know what to tell you. Yeah, I’m not programmed that way. And I’m not sorry.”

A lot of people were angry at Asmongold’s take, hurling personal insults at him all over Reddit.

Others pointed out Asmongold gets emotional when people criticize his gameplay or when he doesn’t like a change Blizzard made, making him seem like a hypocrite for condemning anyone who felt emotional over beagles getting experimented on.

Some people were just concerned with Asmongold’s rant in general, noting that he said he didn’t have empathy at all.

Since the controversial statements on his Twitch stream, Asmongold hasn’t made any comments about the backlash and shock from the streaming community.