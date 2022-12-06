World of Warcraft players can’t get enough of this good boy

World of Warcraft‘s newest expansion, Dragonflight, has introduced a new character to the immense MMORPG that players can’t get enough of. Taivan has been pronounced the “goodest boy” in all of World of Warcraft.

Located in Ohn’ahran Plains is a quest called “Try Again, Taivan.” The quest requires you to return to the Teerai and tell them that Taivan is not capable of becoming a hunter since he “doesn’t have it in him.” But while Taivan’s wholesome personality has some characters questioning his hunting capabilities, it has made this bakar one of the most likable NPCs in World of Warcraft.

In fact, many WoW players admitted that they were brought to tears by Taivan’s quest line. The intelligent and kind creature seemed to be cast aside at first but people realized his worth by the end of the quest. Most people said that it was their favorite quest and said that Taivan’s behavior reminded them of their own pet.

While the WoW community was all in agreement that Taivan is the goodest boy, many were left frustrated that he wasn’t made into a mount.