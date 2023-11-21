Asmongold thinks ‘Twitch culture is for losers’

Asmongold has dished out a scathing critique of Twitch culture this week, suggesting the streaming platform’s community is only really embraced by “total losers.”

His ruthless words, shared while streaming on Twitch on Nov. 20, quickly led to a lot of talk online and showed his unhappiness with how the platform’s community works and how it mostly revolves around memes. Starting with some very harsh comments, Asmongold questioned why people are so loyal to Twitch. He thinks it’s odd they are so into the culture of Twitch and not willing to switch to other platforms and believes they should watch their favorite streamers anywhere.

Next, he turned his attention to Twitch culture, stating he doesn’t like it at all, especially the jokes and memes. He believes they are nothing more than “insider jokes for losers.” He also said his hatred for the platform’s community is the main reason why he doesn’t let certain viewer-created emotes on his channel, adding they are “really cringe-worthy.”

After that, he talked about how weird it is Twitch fans are quick to criticize Kick, even though it doesn’t show ads. He thinks it’s something they should be happy about and even celebrate, yet they still seem to hate the platform and vow to never use it. He also called out loyal Twitch fans for unfairly criticizing Kick for its gambling streams but then staying silent on Twitch, which also has them. “How principled is this perspective?” he asked his viewers.

Asmongold’s comments led to more discussion on social media about how much people like certain streaming platforms and their cultures. Many viewers agreed with his opinion, but some suggested it’s a bit ironic because his brand and streaming organization, One True King, are both based quite heavily on Twitch culture.

It’s also possible his rant could mean he’s thinking about switching platforms. Maybe he’ll be the big star Trainwreck hinted Kick will sign to “devastate the industry.”