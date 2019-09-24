Asmongold reveals WoW Classic tournament with a potential $40,000 prize pool

Shine your armor and sharpen your swords⁠, WoW Classic fans—a player-vs-player (PvP) tournament is coming to Azeroth.

Popular WoW Classic streamer Zach “Asmongold” informed fans about the big news during his broadcast yesterday, explaining that Blizzard may provide $40,000 to be used for prize money.

PogU Clip of Asmongold Playing World of Warcraft – Clipped by vitalic24

“There are a lot of people that thought this tournament was really, really good,” the streamer said. “There are even some people that thought it was so good, that they’re probably gonna give us $40,000 in prize money to give out in these tournaments.”

The tournament will take place on Faerlina, the “streamer server” where Asmongold and other Twitch’s broadcasters play on. And while the streamer commented that the prize pool is set at $40,000, he explained that it could potentially double.

Not much information has been provided about the tournament, but Asmongold said that sign-ups and tryouts will take place soon.

Asmongold announces tournament Clip of Asmongold Playing World of Warcraft – Clipped by Zaccyjaccy

“Information will be forthcoming,” Asmongold said. “The prizes will be massive, the tournaments will be huge. It’s gonna be fucking amazing.”

The streamer hopes that Blizzard will provide a specific tournament realm to avoid griefers and trolls, but he admits that the chances of that are slim.

While there’s no specific time frame for the tournament yet, further details will likely be announced soon on Asmongold’s Twitch channel.