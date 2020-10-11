Asmongold, Mizkif, Esfand, and more form One True King organization

A new, creator run organization has been forged by the hands of popular streamers Asmongold, Rich Cambell, Mizkif, Esfand, and TipsOut through hours of streaming MMOs and other content.

One True King, or OTK, is an org that will focus on empowering talented content creators through collaboration and is going to function as more of a media production-style company and brand rather than a typical esports team.

Yup, it's true! We're starting an Org with @Asmongold @REALMizkif @RichWCampbell and @TipsOutBaby !! We have a lot of stuff planned today, I'll be streaming late tonight after Mizkif's stream!



Welcome to OTK! @OTKnetwork pic.twitter.com/HaX4IHCEuJ — Esfand (@EsfandTV) October 11, 2020

Based out of Austin, TX, this group of creators will be collaborating on various projects, partnering with other creators, and expanding its network. And there will still be a competitive team sponsored by OTK, though it will only be a single roster that will get all of their attention at the start.

This has been in the works for months, according to Asmongold, since Esfand, Asmongold, and Rich participated in a World of Warcraft dueling tournament together. TipsOut joined the plan to help execute the formation and future ideas, while Mizkif was brought into the fold to diversify the content pool as the final piece.

As an organization, OTK is going to be hosting a Race to World First in WoW, working as an independent party to cover everything that happens. They are in talks with Blizzard to see just how much they are allowed to do, but Asmongold is hopeful that they will be able to put together a sizable prize pool for the event.

There are also plans to do an IRL Transmog competition on Halloween, a Dungeon and Dragons campaign, an esports team, and Classic WoW speedruns.

More information about OTK and the team’s content plans will be given out in the future, with Mizkif revealing their esports team later tonight.