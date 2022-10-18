Doomsday: Asmongold fears Twitch will die due to new ‘life-changing’ ad incentives

Asmongold is furious with Twitch’s new Ads Incentive Program, which sees streamers earn 55 percent of the net revenue Twitch earns from every ad on their channel.

Twitch pitched it as a massive win for streamers, claiming it could see them earn between 50 percent to 150 percent more in revenue based on cost per thousand impressions calculated from previous years. But while that might be the case, Asmongold thinks it creates another problem—one that could be fatal.

“By incentivizing eight-plus minutes of ads per hour, Twitch is effectively paying streamers to kill their channel and ultimately the website,” he said, believing it will entice streamers to broadcast them more frequently.

The superstar Twitch star warned: “Don’t be surprised when this becomes the norm. The amount of money being offered is life-changing for almost anyone.”

Another controversial aspect of the new Ads Incentive Program is that streamers claim the amount they’re being paid to stream ads, and in turn, the share they receive, varies from streamer to streamer.

Asmongold believes it’s “decided via an algorithm that weighs your viewership and maybe a couple of other factors and then generates a number automatically,” and it turns out, he’s right.

Twitch confirmed ad revenue depends on a variety of factors, including audience size, ad availability, language, geography, and more. So, variance between stars is a given.

It’s not the first time Asmongold predicted Twitch’s approach to ads and ad incentives could be their downfall. In July 2022, he said it’s the reason they’re losing the platform war against YouTube.

If his dissatisfaction with Twitch continues and YouTube are willing to offer him a massive bag, don’t be surprised if the veteran decides to switch sites.