Asmongold claps back at Kick’s biggest critics: ‘Just don’t gamble, you idiots’

Upstart streaming service Kick has been in all the headlines over the past week after bringing on major talent despite its ties to Crypto gambling business Stake. Today, popular Twitch streaming personality Asmongold has jumped into the discourse to share his take.

Asmongold shared what he claimed was simple advice for critics of Kick’s affiliation with Stake, boiling down to “just don’t gamble” during a stream on June 25.

The streamer was met with his own criticism from fans calling him a hypocrite for his gambling-related views on Kick despite having posted a lengthy video applauding Twitch’s original decision to ban gambling from the platform in 2022. In response to this, Asmongold reiterated his stance on gambling in general—it’s “stupid.”

“I think gambling is stupid, I think anyone who gambles is stupid,” Asmongold explained after the backlash. “I think it’s a waste of money and that no matter how much money you start off with when you’re playing slots if you play long enough you’re going to end up with the same amount of money, zero dollars.”

As for Twitch’s decision to ban gambling specifically, Asmongold doubled down, saying it was a good move for the service as keeping it would have been “harmful for the site.” During his June 26 broadcast, the Twitch streamer elaborated further on his stance by saying that since Amazon has a partnership with sports gambling website Draft Kings, stream viewers won’t catch him moralizing Kick’s ties to Stake.

It is worth noting while Twitch has tightened restrictions on what gambling can be done on the site there are still countless channels streaming this style of content. The debate on whether Twitch is morally superior to Kick hasn’t just started and Asmongold previously shared a video with his stance on that matter too.

Related: XQc has been live on Twitch almost every day since joining Kick

Despite the backlash, Kick appears to be thriving with stars xQc and Amouranth both signing very lucrative contracts with the site, and there are likely more to come.

About the author